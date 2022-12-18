Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $217.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

