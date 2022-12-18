International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

