Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.7% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $481.79 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

