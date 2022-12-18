Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.