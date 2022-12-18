Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.