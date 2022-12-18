Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

