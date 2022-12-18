UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $523.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $531.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

