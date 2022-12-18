Accel Wealth Management Sells 207 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $267.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.57. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

