City Holding Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 108.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

