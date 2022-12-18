Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8,113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

