Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.