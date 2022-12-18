Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,568 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.