Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,568 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.75.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.