Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $964,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG opened at $99.35 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

