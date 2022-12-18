Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.80.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

