Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 518,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.03 and a 200 day moving average of $392.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.