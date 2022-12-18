IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $18.11 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 702,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

