Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of RTX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

