DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

