Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 1.8 %

WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.