Kozak & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.8% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

