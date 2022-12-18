Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Decreased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 117.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 534.4% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Trading Down 1.8 %

Walmart stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

