Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.