Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84.

