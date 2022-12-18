Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

