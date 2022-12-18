Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

