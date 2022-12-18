Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.48.

NYSE:MA opened at $345.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.92 and a 200-day moving average of $329.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

