Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,994 shares of company stock valued at $20,789,743 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

