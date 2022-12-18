Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,346 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.