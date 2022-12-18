City Holding Co. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

