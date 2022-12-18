City Holding Co. Sells 111 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

