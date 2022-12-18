BTR Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 731,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 66.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

VZ stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.