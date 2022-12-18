Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average of $202.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $389.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.