Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $184.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.83. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

