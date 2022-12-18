Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,009 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after buying an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.