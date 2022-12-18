Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 117.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 534.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.