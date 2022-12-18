Dentgroup LLC Acquires 800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

