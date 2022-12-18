General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $246.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

