UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $83,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $523.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

