Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.