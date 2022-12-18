United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $491,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UPS opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

