IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,893 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

