Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,616 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $114.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average of $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

