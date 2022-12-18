Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,107 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 6.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $29,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Shares of DVN opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

