Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

