General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

