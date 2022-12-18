Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $481.79 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $467.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

