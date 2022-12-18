Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 123.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.44 and a 200 day moving average of $192.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

