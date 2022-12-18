Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,630 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.7% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $85,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

