Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

