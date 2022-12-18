Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. The company has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.