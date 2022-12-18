Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

